A visitation will be held Tuesday for Overland Park police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A visitation will be held Tuesday for Overland Park police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Mike Mosher was the first officer killed in Overland Park since Officer Deanna Rose was slain in January 1985.

A drive-by visitation will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center. The service is open to the public from 4-6 p.m. All visitors must stay in their cars.

A private funeral and public funeral procession is scheduled Wednesday in Overland Park.

Members of law enforcement will have the chance to say their goodbyes starting at 3 p.m.

KCTV5 News will have coverage of the event. You can find online and on-air starting at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, residents stood with flags and signs to honor Mosher as dozens of police vehicles drove through Overland Park as part of a “Salute to Blue” driving vigil to remember Mosher and others officers who died while serving.

Mosher, 37, a 14-year veteran of the police department, died May 3 after he tried to stop a driver during a possible hit-and-run.

The driver, Phillip Carney, 38, of Overland Park, got of his car and confronted Mosher. Both men died in the shootout.

Records show man who shot Overland Park officer had violent history

Records show man who shot Overland Park officer had violent history

Kansas man who died in a shootout in which he killed a police officer was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges, according to a prosecutor and a relative of the man who were trying to have him kept in jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.