OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A visitation will be held Tuesday for Overland Park police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Mike Mosher was the first officer killed in Overland Park since Officer Deanna Rose was slain in January 1985.

A drive-by visitation will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center. The service is open to the public from 4-6 p.m. All visitors must stay in their cars.

A private funeral and public funeral procession is scheduled Wednesday in Overland Park.

Members of law enforcement will have the chance to say their goodbyes starting at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, residents stood with flags and signs to honor Mosher as dozens of police vehicles drove through Overland Park as part of a “Salute to Blue” driving vigil to remember Mosher and others officers who died while serving.

Mosher, 37, a 14-year veteran of the police department, died May 3 after he tried to stop a driver during a possible hit-and-run.

The driver, Phillip Carney, 38, of Overland Park, got of his car and confronted Mosher. Both men died in the shootout.

