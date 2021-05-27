KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Kansas City Wednesday.
Fudge's visit was part of an effort to promote President Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.
The main focus was the need for access to housing and necessary housing rehabilitation for Americans.
"We don't have enough affordable housing, low income housing. We're getting ready to take care of. Because if we don't, then there are so many people in this country who would never have a foundation," Fudge said.
Fudge visited 18th and Vine, along with the Mattie Rhodes Center.
She gave remarks on how the Biden Administration is proposing to use $35 billion in HUD's Home Investment Partnership program and another $45 billion in addressing housing needs across the country.
