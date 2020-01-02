KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re looking for a new home in the new year, it might cost you a lot more than it did a few months ago.
Data from the Federal Housing Authority shows home prices increasing across the country.
On average, housing prices in the metro are up 6.5 percent from a year ago. According to data from the Federal Housing Authority, the national average is a 4.9 percent increase.
Kansas City prices grew faster than boom cities like Nashville, Denver and Austin. Kansas City falls in the top 20 areas, not for highest cost, but for sharpest increase.
In 2015, the average sale price was a little over $180,000. Since then, it has steadily increased. Now the average sits at more than $220,000.
Properties in areas in consistently high demand, like Brookside, Fairway and Mission Hills, sold for up to 20 percent more than they would have a year ago.
Some smaller cities are also showing big growth. De Soto’s average price jumped to about 22 percent, according to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.
Excelsior Springs and Liberty went up to about 15 percent, Bonner Springs also saw an above average increase.
Real estate experts don’t expect the trend to slow. Realtor Alex Owens with Malfer and Associates – ReeceNichols said the demand for affordable housing is high.
“KC home prices continue to rise at a higher rate than other US metros as supply remains low and the local economy continues to boom. Our biggest obstacle is there’s hardly any inventory under $500,000 but especially under $350,000 - and that’s not expected to change in 2020,” Owens said.
