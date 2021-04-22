KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hotel Kansas City just got a fancy new title.
The hotel is featured on Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2021 lists of the best new hotels in the world.
The magazine is spotlighting the 73 most remarkable new and newly redone properties. Selected by the editors of Travel + Leisure, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go. The 2021 It List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands now, and at www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.
Hotel Kansas City sits on the corner of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City. And that property used to be a private social club where Harry S. Truman visited.
The other hotels on the list are located in 29 countries across six continents and a represent a variety of styles from safari lodges and luxury beach resorts to chic city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that offer easy access to nature.
The list includes 30 properties in the United States, including six in California and five across New York state, as well as in destinations such as Denver, Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Scottsdale, Austin, New Orleans, Charleston, Palm Beach and more.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.