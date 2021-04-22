Hotel Kansas City

Hotel Kansas City just got a fancy new title. The hotel is featured on Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2021 lists of the best new hotels in the world.

 Hotel Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hotel Kansas City just got a fancy new title.

The hotel is featured on Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2021 lists of the best new hotels in the world.

The magazine is spotlighting the 73 most remarkable new and newly redone properties. Selected by the editors of Travel + Leisure, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go. The 2021 It List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands now, and at www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.

Hotel Kansas City sits on the corner of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City. And that property used to be a private social club where Harry S. Truman visited.

The other hotels on the list are located in 29 countries across six continents and a represent a variety of styles from safari lodges and luxury beach resorts to chic city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that offer easy access to nature.

The list includes 30 properties in the United States, including six in California and five across New York state, as well as in destinations such as DenverDes MoinesChicagoBoston, Scottsdale, AustinNew OrleansCharlestonPalm Beach and more. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.