KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This year has been one of the most deadly in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department has investigated 148 homicides so far, but there have been efforts throughout this year to bring down those numbers.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has made the trip down Interstate 70. And, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced legislation to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
But, all of those efforts can’t bring back the people killed.
Arkests Grant is one of the 149 victims this year. He was just 17 -- killed in his own driveway on Jan. 6. His mother still lives in the same house and doesn’t tend to leave too often. She says she’s more anxious after her son’s violent death.
This is Arkests Grant. He was one of the 149 victims of homicide this year. I spoke to his mother about how violence in our city has changed her life. https://t.co/JZAyilFpjy pic.twitter.com/OEY6dzGcBJ— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) December 31, 2019
“My feelings aren’t the same anymore. No one can stand behind me without me looking behind me. If it’s a young crowd of teenagers, I don’t fear them, like I said, I just don’t want to be around them," Vervina Grant said.
And staying home causes her the most pain.
"Passing his room used to be the worst thing for me, to never see him. In my mind, he’s just gone on vacation. In my mind he’s on vacation. He’ll be back," Grant said.
She says the Christmas tree in her house was almost left in the box this year. But, her daughter encouraged her to decorate the tree with her son’s homemade ornaments. She says it’s helped her bring light to a dark year.
Kansas City leaders continue to look for solutions to violence in the city. KCTV5 News will continue to follow their actions into the new year.
