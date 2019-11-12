KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead, and a homicide investigation is happening now.
Kansas City police were called just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to East 56th Street and Park Avenue on a medical call. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
Police are looking for witnesses...
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.