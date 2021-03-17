KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The case of a body found in a Kansas City house fire Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to a working fire on Wabash Avenue near 29th Street. While fighting the fire, they found a man's body inside the house. After initial examination, authorities determined a homicide had taken place, police said.
The house appears to have been vacant, and police have no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
