There’s a renewed interest in the civil rights movement. Historian Erik Stafford offers tours to learn more about local history.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a renewed interest in the civil rights movement.

Historian Erik Stafford offers tours to learn more about local history.

The Town of Kansas Pedestrian Bridge is the first stop on Stafford’s civil rights tour.

Stafford says after George Floyd's death, he noticed more people interested in learning about local black history so he added more civil rights tours to his schedule.

In a two-hour tour using the Street Car, Stafford says he helps people connect the past, present and future.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.