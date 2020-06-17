KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a renewed interest in the civil rights movement.
Historian Erik Stafford offers tours to learn more about local history.
The Town of Kansas Pedestrian Bridge is the first stop on Stafford’s civil rights tour.
Stafford says after George Floyd's death, he noticed more people interested in learning about local black history so he added more civil rights tours to his schedule.
In a two-hour tour using the Street Car, Stafford says he helps people connect the past, present and future.
