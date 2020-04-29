OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Stay-at-home orders are lifting soon for some counties which means getting back to normal activities, like standing in line at the DMV.
However, until offices reopen, if there’s a problem with your license or registration, it depends on which side of the state line you live on.
In Overland Park, DMV and licensing offices won’t reopen until after the Kansas-wide stay-at-home order ends, but it’s another story in Missouri. Select offices are still open.
Some locations work by appointment only. A few places limit the number of people inside for social distancing. This is because Missouri uses independent contractors to run licensing offices.
In Kansas, the Department of Revenue only offers services online right now.
More helpful information
- Missouri
- FAQ page: https://dor.mo.gov/faq/covid-19/covid-19-motorv.php
- List of offices temporarily open or by appointment: https://dor.mo.gov/offloc/documents/office-closings.pdf
- Gov. Parson's order: https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-protects-missouris-most-vulnerable-citizens-and-workers
- Kansas
- Gov. Kelly's announcement: https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/EO-20-12-Executed.pdf
- Online resources: https://ksrevenue.org/onlineservices.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.