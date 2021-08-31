LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Heart to Heart International has a team on the way to Louisiana providing medical help to those devastated by Hurricane Ida.
Their mobile medical unit rolled out about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a 23-hour journey to New Orleans. It’s what they call a “doctor’s office on wheels.” It has four bays inside that serve as a pharmacy and examination rooms. It also has medical supplies inside.
In addition to medical care, the team will be giving out basic hygiene kits and tetanus vaccines.
On the ground, the team will assess the disaster area to determine if they’ll need more help.
Although the aftermath of natural disasters is unpredictable, the group’s CEO, Kim Carroll, says they’re always ready at a moment’s notice.
“We move quickly. We don’t want to move in until we know there’s a need. We’ll get as close as possible. And when the local authorities tell us where they want us … we plug in,” Carroll said.
The team will be in Louisiana for as long as they’re needed there.
