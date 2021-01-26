OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The National Nurses United organization is holding a national event to make hospitals put patients first over profits.
On Jan. 27, more than 200 people inside and outside hospital facilities in at least 19 states and the District of Columbia will demand that elected leaders, government, and hospital employers take immediate action to save lives.
There will be an event at the Research & Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. This will be at 5 p.m.
Here is a link to the different places across the nation that will be holding these events.
