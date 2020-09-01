KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nurses are demanding better safety procedures and more personal protective equipment.
HCA employees in Florida, Nevada and Kansas City will protest Tuesday. They say they’re consistently short-staffed.
Nurses claim the work schedule aims to save money, but it’s overworking nurses and patient care is suffering. They also have issue with the amount of PPE they’re given.
Research Medical Center staff say they can either turn in their one N95 mask daily for decontamination and reuse or they can receive five masks and five paper bags to cycle through. They must wear each one 25 times.
National Nurses United says repeated decontamination of the disposable masks damages the filtration system, seal and structural integrity of the mask, making it ineffective.
In a statement to KCTV5 News, HCA says they exceed CDC guidelines on PPE use.
“This is not a time to create conflict and dissention within healthcare organizations that are doing everything possible to serve patients during an unprecedented global medical crisis and pandemic. The truth is that we've continued to follow and many times EXCEED the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for PPE as the preemptive and global authority.”
“Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center staff appropriately, and our staffing reflects our patient volume and needs, including the fact that we are seeing fewer complex cases such as transplants. As always, we will continue to provide safe, effective care, by staffing our hospitals in line industry standards and the recommendations of professional nursing organizations.
While hospitals locally and throughout the country were experiencing significant declines in patient volume and laying off staff, we are proud that we have protected the jobs of our colleagues and, through our pandemic pay program, protected paychecks for caregivers who were not able to work.
Both hospitals have been providing high quality care in the communities we serve for decades, and have been recognized for their quality and safety by national organizations, such as the Leapfrog Group and the American Heart Association. In addition, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center have rich histories of providing access to high-quality healthcare to the underserved and are dedicated to a philosophy of inclusion. We are proud of the care we provide all patients.”
The protest is at Research Medical Center will be held at 5:45 p.m. Nurses from Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park will join them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.