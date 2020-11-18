KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here's a chance for all of us to show our appreciation to those making education possible during the pandemic. Hallmark is giving away one million 'thank you' cards for teachers, administrators, coaches, and other school staff.
The cards will come in packs of three, and will include a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads, "you make the world a better place." Once you receive the cards, you can send them on to your favorite educators.
“For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and now it is more important than ever to show some love for the incredible people who are teaching, coaching and caring for our children every day,” said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. “We hope people will use this card giveaway as a tangible opportunity to recognize the vital role educators, administrators, school staff and many others play in our children’s lives.”
If you're interested in getting a pack, you should act fast. Hallmark is sending them out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here to fill out the form.
