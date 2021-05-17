KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Habitat for Humanity Kansas City will break ground on its new headquarters in the heart of its metro-wide service area.

It says its trying to reach its goal of serving 5,000 families by 2025.

In order to grow, its renovating the current facility – adding an additional 10,941 square feet of program delivery and community space.

This space will allow Habitat KC to serve more families, build more partnerships and strengthen all social bonds.

The groundbreaking will be at 9 a.m. at 1423 E. Linwood Blvd.

