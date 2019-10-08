FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s almost time for voters in Kansas to select their mayors, city council and school board members.
Ahead of the deadline to register to vote, there is a 21st century push to get more people to the polls.
Voter turnout is around 20 percent for local races. One reason people say they don’t vote is because it can be confusing.
Before this year, you would find the registration form on the state’s website, the application for advanced voting with your county and your sample ballot from your city’s website. Now, there’s a one site for Kansas voter information in one place.
The Voter to Voter project launched ksballot.org this week. The non-partisan, non-profit project tells you where to vote and what the candidates stand for.
Their data shows 90 percent of eligible Johnson County voters are registered but not many come out for the municipal elections. In Wyandotte County, only three percent of registered voters age 18-24 voted in 2017.
The Voter to Voter Engagement Director Lindsay Behgam says this is a different approach.
“Voter turnout will be really low in the local election, but there are specific groups of folks that vote even lower rates than they should be. That includes people with disabilities, communities of color, people with lower income, but also youth," Behgam said.
Voter to Voter challenges individuals and groups to personally ask friends to vote. Groups can range from healthcare providers and chambers of commerce to ladies book clubs and high school classes.
“It’s not that hard to convince someone to vote. And I think a lot of people generally believe that their vote matters and it’s important, and they may just not know how to do it. They may not know there’s a local election coming up,” Behgam said. “If your friends aren’t doing it or talking about it, I think it’s really easy to skip over.”
There are some important dates to remember for the Kansas election:
- The last day to register to vote is a week Oct. 15
- Mail-in voting starts Oct. 16
- Advanced voting in-person opens up on Oct. 28
- Election Day is Nov. 5
There are mayoral elections in Bonner Springs, Lake Quivira, Leawood, Lenexa, Mission Woods and Shawnee.
