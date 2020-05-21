KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of concerts, shows and sporting events to postpone or cancel.
Many fans are left with tickets to events that may or may not happen. Whether or not they can get their money back depends on what service they used to purchase.
CONCERTS
Ticketmaster
Any ticket to a canceled event is automatically refunded by Ticketmaster. Refunds will come as soon as 30 days. If the show is rescheduled, a previously purchased ticket is still valid. Ticketmaster says it is up to each show if they will offer refunds for people who can’t attend the new date. The site will waive sellers’ fees if the event was planned March 17 – June 30, 2020.
Live Nation
Live Nation offers a full refund for canceled shows. If the event was to be held at a Live Nation venue ticket holders can get a 150 percent credit to be used toward future ticket purchase. The site offers refunds on rescheduled events too, if the purchaser requests one within 30 days of the new date announcement. Live Nation created the Hero Nation ticket fund for healthcare workers. People who worked on the frontlines of the pandemic can request free tickets to a show at a Live Nation venue.
StubHub
StubHub will offer a 120 percent credit to a user’s account if their event has been canceled. That credit must be redeemed before Dec. 31, 2021. Tickets to a rescheduled show are still valid or can be resold on the StubHub website.
Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats automatically gives a 110 percent credit to customers for canceled shows. Buyers can request a cash refund through customer service within a week of the cancelation notice. The company is donating an extra 10% of the cost of the canceled ticket to “Vivid Seats Gives Back” to help support people in the music industry in need. For rescheduled events, ticket holders can call customer service if they cannot attend.
SPORTS
Royals
MLB has not yet announced if the 2020 season will be delayed, shortened or canceled. The Royals ask fans to hold on to their tickets if they already purchased. For games scheduled from April 2 through May 6, fans will be given a credit for the value of their ticket and parking pass. Season-ticket members will have no price increase for 2021 season tickets and 25 percent off parking. People who purchased single-game tickets purchased for the month of April can buy 2021 tickets at a 20 percent discount (with some restrictions).
The offer is valid only if the tickets were purchased through the official team website or box office. All credits expire at the end of the 2021 season and will not be refunded in cash or to credit cards.
Sporting KC
In April, MLS announced no matches will be played until at least June 8. The league intends to play the full competition calendar, even extending play into December. Sporting KC was scheduled to hold five home matches in the spring. The club will honor season tickets and single-match tickets when the matches are rescheduled.
