KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- eneral Motors employees head back to work Monday after a 40-day strike.This was the longest, national strike in 50 years for the United Autoworkers Union.
The entrances to the Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, is quiet Monday morning. They are no longer blocked by the picket lines seen since mid-September.
GM lost an estimated $2 billion during the strike.
Workers are heading back Monday with a bonus of $11,000 to make up for lost wages.
The new contract secures higher wages, investments in GM plants and an easier path for temporary employees to move into full-time positions.
Union members around the country say it’s important to make sure this progress helps workers for years to come.
"I'm excited about getting back to work, because I know it's going to help our younger members moving forward," Spring Hill UAW Vice President Darrell Dejean said.
