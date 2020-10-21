Glenwood Arts Theater reopens with limited capacity.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Independent films are coming back to Overland Park as the Glenwood Arts Theater reopens after a seven-month closure.
The Fine Arts Group closed Glenwood Arts and the Rio Theater in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner Brian Mossman said it has always been their goal to reopen the theaters when possible.
“We thought what everybody kind of thought, that it might be a couple of months,” he said. “It lingered and lingered, and now seven months later, it’s kind of exciting and scary.”
Mossman said loyal customers made donations throughout the temporary closure.
“Without those donations we probably would not even be here because we have a lot of loyal customers. It’s going to be sad if after the pandemic, some of the businesses you were accustomed to going to would not be around and we don’t want to be one of those,” Mossman said.
New safety policies are in place at the theater.
- Seating capacity is capped at 20 percent.
- Groups of seats are blocked off in each theater to maintain social distancing.
- Theaters are sanitized between every showing.
- Plexiglass barriers are installed at the concession stand and ticket booth.
- Masks are required, except while enjoying concessions.
- Cash is not accepted to reduce cash handling.
The Fine Arts Group began streaming independent films on their website to continue sharing art and making some profit during the pandemic. Films are still available to watch online for $12.
The Glenwood Arts Theater opens Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. with a sneak peak showing of “Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold.” Starting October 23, the theater will only be open weekends.
