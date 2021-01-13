KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Girl Scout cookies are coming back.

Starting Feb. 1, the long-time favorite treat will be available for purchase online.

A new cookie the "Toast-Yay" makes its debut this year. It's a french toast-inspired cookie that's dipped in icing, and of course popular classics like thin mints and samoas and caramel deLites are also for sale.

As part of a way to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts have joined forces with Grubhub in order to provide contact-free pickup and delivery orders.

