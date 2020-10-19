INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A girl remains in the hospital in critical condition after she was hit while trying to cross U.S. Highway 24 in Independence.
Witnesses say the girl was riding her bicycle on Noland Road just after midnight Sunday and didn't stop for a red light at the highway.
Two people in the truck that hit her were not hurt.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time, police said.
