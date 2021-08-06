Music Garth Brooks

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Garth Brooks has released more tickets for Saturday night's concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

The upper-level tickets available on Ticketmaster's website are $87.70 each plus fees. Over 74,000 tickets have already been sold. Click here to view and purchase

According to Brooks' website, that's a new entertainment record for the stadium.

People attending the concert will be required to wear a face covering in certain areas including enclosed public areas regardless of their vaccination status.

Arrowhead will also host a walk-up vaccination event in the parking lots outside of the stadium from 3-7 p.m.

