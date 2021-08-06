KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Garth Brooks has released more tickets for Saturday night's concert at Arrowhead Stadium.
The upper-level tickets available on Ticketmaster's website are $87.70 each plus fees. Over 74,000 tickets have already been sold. Click here to view and purchase.
Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
According to Brooks' website, that's a new entertainment record for the stadium.
Those attending this weekend's Garth Brooks concert will be required to wear a face covering in public enclosed areas regardless of their vaccination status.
Arrowhead will also host a walk-up vaccination event in the parking lots outside of the stadium from 3-7 p.m.
