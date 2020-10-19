GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- A Gardner family has been displaced after a large duplex fire on Sunday.
Firefighters were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the 700 Block of South Evergreen Street. When crews arrived on scene, heavy fire was showing on the back of the building.
Two adults, a child, and a feline were displaced due to the fire. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.