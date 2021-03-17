TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A group of furloughed engineers may be on to something. Loran Vanderheiden has been keeping an Excel spreadsheet of everyone's unemployment payments, and he's noticed a trend.
"In our own circle, people that have debit cards are being payed more regularly, or right on time like they should be. The people that are drawing direct debit are not receiving anything or it's really sporadic," Vanderheiden said.
Vanderheiden is one of those people. He's now trying to switch to the state-issued debit card but can't get through to anyone at the Department of Labor.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the KDOL for comment and are still waiting to hear back.
