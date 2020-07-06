KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Funeral services have been planned for 4-year-old Legend Taliferro this week.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is donating the money to cover the funeral costs.

The services will be at Serenity Funeral home at 9 a. m. Friday.

Clark has tweeted about the tragedy, asking the community to rally around the boy’s family.

RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy In the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard. ♥️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/x7nuk4cD8D — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 3, 2020

Police have received a few tips but are still looking for the person who shot into the Citadel Apartments a week ago and killed Legend while he slept.

His family is pleading for information. They want justice, and they want LeGend’s legacy to live on. but none have led to an arrest.

LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, lead a balloon release on Sunday in tribute to her only son. She wants him to be remembered as a loving, caring and sweet boy who loved sports.

“We just want justice for him and we just want everybody to continue to build his legacy,” Powell said.

His mother says one way people can support is to contribute to the American Heart Association. Legend survived heart surgery as a baby. He had another operation planned.

The annual walk for the American Heart Association is Sept. 3. Anyone can join the family’s team “Walking Legend.” Click here to read more.