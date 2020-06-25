KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Community groups are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 testing for people who have been protesting.
Organizers of the test site at the De La Salle Education Center on Troost Avenue have made it as easy as they can.
Participants register online beforehand. The test takes about 3 minutes. Drive-up or walk-up participants are welcome as long as supplies last.
Thursday's event is specifically geared toward people who have protested in the past month. They want to promote public health and support people who speak out against racial injustices.
It’s a joint event from De La Salle, United Inner City Services, St. James Catholic Church, KU Medical Center and Heart to Heart International.
Heart to Heart is putting on many COVID-19 testing even events around the country. They say they can’t do it without the help of people who serve each community and can encourage others to get tested.
“The trust element can never be understated. Community members trust those groups. Those groups have been around servicing those areas for quite some time," said Tenagashaw Tiruneh, director of laboratory programs for Heart to Heart.
Testing runs from 9-6 p.m. Thursday. Click here for more information.
