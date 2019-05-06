KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mid-Continent Library cardholders with overdue fines can clear their debts by making a difference.
The library’s “Food for Fines” program is back and aims to stock the shelves of local non-profits to help those in need.
All 31 of Mid-Continent Library locations are participating, and each one is donating to some place different. At the Blue Ridge Branch, they’ll be donating to the Community Assistance Council.
This will be going on all throughout week. People can donate a food item to essentially receive a one-dollar voucher to reduce their overdue fines up to ten-dollars. You can also bring extra non-perishable items and pay it forward on others’ accounts.
Branch Manager Andrew Phillips says donating these food items helps during a dry time of the year for both food pantries, and because kids are out of school.
"It’s also during a time in the summer where kids might not be in school getting those free meals, day in, day out that you get while in school. It’s not during a holiday time either when our food banks are more filled through holiday giving and charity and stuff like that," Phillips said.
They do this twice a year. It will last through May 12.
