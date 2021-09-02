Flames destroy Kansas City bar; police investigating as arson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire in Kansas City is being investigated as arson.
The flames destroyed Palmeras Disco located at 1650 Universal Plaza Dr., and fire officials say they’re working to find who started it.
A passerby saw flames and smoke off the highway about 3 a.m. Thursday and called 911.
First responding crews found heavy smoke and flames and had some difficulty locating a secondary water source. They say this is because the building is older construction so there was only one water main to work from.
A ladder truck was able to show up on scene to help get the fire under control. No one was inside, and there were no injuries.
Fire officials say they will be investigating the situation with the Kansas City Police Department.
