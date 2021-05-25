FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It's time to stock up on fireworks. Some vendors suggest buying now to avoid empty shelves come the Fourth of July.
They say production and shipping delays could reduce supply. And, they point to heavy demand last year when people celebrated at home.
That could mean higher than normal prices.
