KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department, Homeland Security and a a hazardous materials team were called to the IRS building early Tuesday morning.
Crews left the scene at Pershing and Kessler in downtown Kansas City just after 3:30 a.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said an employee discovered a brown substance on a package.
Hazmat deconned the employee and could not determine what the substance was but nothing dangerous, Walker said.
