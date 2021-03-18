Police are investigating a homicide near 29th Street and Wabash Avenue. Police say they found a man dead inside of a home following a fire, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The case of a body found in a Kansas City house fire Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Fire crews responded around 9 a.m. to a working fire on Wabash Avenue near 29th Street. While fighting the fire, they found a man's body inside the house. After initial examination, authorities determined a homicide had taken place, police said.

The house appears to have been vacant, and police have no suspect description.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Edwyn Roland. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

