KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department battled a flames Tuesday morning at an industrial park.
The fire broke out in the middle of the building at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday at Leeds Industrial Leasing at 6817 Stadium Dr.
Firefighters say there were some small explosions inside the building, but they don't know exploded. There have been no injuries.
#Fire on Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. There are closures between Bennington Ave & Manchester Trfy. Just use 70 or 40 HWY. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/RjtQUlENse— Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) July 13, 2021
