KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire.
The call came out just before 5 a.m. Monday morning at a three-story apartment building located at East 11th Street and The Paseo. When firefighters arrived on the scene smoke was coming from both the third and second floors.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
