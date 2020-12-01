KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire at an old Kansas City lumber yard has kept crews busy all night.
Three ladder trucks were sent racing to the scene before midnight Monday near East Truman Road and Ewing Avenue. Crews were still putting out hot spots at 7am when KCTV5 crews left the scene.
A firefighter on scene said the building, which is now a total loss, has been boarded up for years. The name of the old business has yet to be identified.
At this time, it’s not clear how the fire started.
The power company had to cut off power to about 1,000 people in the area while crews worked to put the fire out.
Truman Road had been closed down for about five hours while firefighters worked. Once opened, the road remained icy due to water run off and freezing temperatures.
