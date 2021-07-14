LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- An overnight house fire heavily damaged a Lee's Summit home.
The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1100 Block of NE Noeleen Court. The homeowner reported a fire in the garage and the house was being evacuated.
When the fire department arrived, the garage of the split-level, single-family home was heavily involved in fire and rapidly spreading up the front of the house to the floor above. Everyone inside the home made it out safely.
The fire was under control in 30 minutes.
The fire caused extensive damaged to the garage and its content, including many pieces of gasoline powered property maintenance equipment. Damage to the second floor was contained mainly to the front of the home above the garage, with heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house.
The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.
