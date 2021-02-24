OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in southwest Olathe early Wednesday morning. The fire department says it could be seen from nearly a mile away.
Just before midnight, firefighters battled a house fire in southwest Olathe (25025 W 148th St). The blaze could be seen from nearly a mile away. Smoke alarms alerted four sleeping adults who escaped the fire. One of the adults was treated for a minor shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/c5LdhivYI0— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) February 24, 2021
Crews were called just before midnight to West 148th Street and South Lakeshore Drive. Smoke alarms alerted four sleeping adults who escaped the fire. One of the adults was treated for a minor shoulder injury.
Tragically, a family dog died. Damage is significant and the fire is still under investigation.
