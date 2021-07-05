Fire heavily damaged a home in the Northland early Monday morning. Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to the 7400 block of North Lenox Avenue. When crews first arrived on scene, heavy fire was showing though the roof. Eight people made it out safely.

It has been an extremely busy night for Kansas City firefighters. They've responded to 16 fires overnight. Twelve of of them small, three at homes and one of them at a commercial structure.

