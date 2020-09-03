When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the roof.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An overnight fire has damaged a popular Kansas City, Kansas barbecue joint.

Firefighters were called just before midnight to fight the fire at Gates BBQ, 1026 State Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the roof.

Employees had been inside when the first starred, but all did make it out safely. 

Fire investigators typically wait until daylight to come out and determine the cause of the fire. However, firefighters say they’ve been to this location for fires in the past. 

They say though they’re not completely positive on the cause yet, but it’s usually from the fire pit. 

