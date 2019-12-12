SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- It’s the season of giving as thrift stores see spikes in donations.
And most of those donations are clothing. However, most of the clothes we buy and then wear a few times ends up in a landfill.
According to the EPA, only 16 percent of clothing is recycled.
Americans produce 50 million tons of waste each year, and that number keeps growing because of fast fashion. The term is exactly like it sounds -- people are buying clothes that are produced quickly and not made to last.
At City Thrift in Shawnee, they have a system in place to maximize the amount of people who see their product. It cycles through stores and eventually ends up back at the warehouse. After about six months, if the clothes aren’t sold it gets packaged up and put onto trailers to sell to buyers overseas.
City Thrift even gets some use out of damaged clothing.
“Even though it’s something they can’t wear, we like the wearable items too, but even though they can’t wear it we like to have those items too because it does help the charity in one fashion or another," said Ricky Andrews, logistics manager Disabled American Veterans Charity.
If you want to donate directly to someone there are shelters across the metro accepting donations.
People on a donation page for the homeless in Kansas City are coordinating a clothing closet for the homeless ran by a woman who was previously homeless herself.
