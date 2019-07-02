GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The family of a murdered 14-year-old is pleading for help from the public to get justice for their son.
Damian Norfleet was killed just over a week ago on June 24.
His family is announcing a reward in the case $100,000 for information about his murder.
The teen was inside his Grandview home when bullets shattered the windows of the house and killed him. He had just finished his eighth grade year at Grandview Middle School. He was a talent on the football field.
Police haven’t said whether they have any leads in the case. They have yet to arrest anyone.
Damian’s family will formally announce the reward for information at a news conference Tuesday afternoon along with Corey’s Network, a Kansas City non-profit that provides support for surviving victims of homicide.
It’s been a violent year for metro teenagers with at least 21 teens or children shot. That includes cases in metro and as far out at Atchison and Lawrence.
In Kansas City, Missouri, alone, four kids under the age of 17 have been killed.
If you have any information about Damian’s murder, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or go to www.kccrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral expenses.
