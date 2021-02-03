TAMPA BAY, FL (KCTV) -- On various ticket selling websites such as StubHub and Ticketmaster, we’ve seen tickets to the Super Bowl reach costs as high as $30,000.
One Kansas City Chiefs fan in Tampa was able to get them for nearly five times less that amount. Joey Lowery did it with a lot of faith. He purchased seven tickets in November when the regular season was still going on. And for months and months, he just kept his fingers crossed that the Chiefs would keep winning.
It was an up and down experience. He says one of the scariest moments was when Patrick Mahomes got injured in the playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams against New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a first down and is pushed out of bounds by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Kevin Minter, center, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, left, is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes after scoring against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) as he runs for a first down during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with Tyreek Hill (10) and Demarcus Robinson after running for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is sacked by Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) as he passes in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
While Super Bowl 55 is on the horizon, KCTV5 News took a look back at some of the greatest photo's we could find of our QB1, Patrick Mahomes.
Luckily, the team came out on top, and another win later they were headed to the Super Bowl. But the big question still remains what he would have done if somehow the Chiefs didn’t make it to the big game.
"I don’t really know. If the chiefs wouldn’t have gone, I mean for a Super Bowl experience in Tampa, I probably would have done it. But seeing how much the tickets also bumped up to, I don’t know that’s a 50-50 there," he said.
As for the ticket prices, Lowery says he’s been following the market, and says the prices have really taken off the last three weeks.
Santiago Corrado, is the president & CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. He says despite the pandemic the city of Tampa never lost faith that Super Bowl 55 would be played this year.
There are changes in place to keep everyone safe. The Chiefs won't even get into town until Saturday. The Bucs will be isolated in their practice facility.
As for the fans, only 22,000 fans will be inside the stadium for the game and approximately 7,500 of them will be vaccinated healthcare workers, special guests of the NFL.
