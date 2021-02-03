He bought the tickets in November while the season was still going on.

TAMPA BAY, FL (KCTV) -- On various ticket selling websites such as StubHub and Ticketmaster, we’ve seen tickets to the Super Bowl reach costs as high as $30,000.

One Kansas City Chiefs fan in Tampa was able to get them for nearly five times less that amount. Joey Lowery did it with a lot of faith. He purchased seven tickets in November when the regular season was still going on. And for months and months, he just kept his fingers crossed that the Chiefs would keep winning.

It was an up and down experience. He says one of the scariest moments was when Patrick Mahomes got injured in the playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns.

PHOTOS: The best of Patrick Mahomes

While Super Bowl 55 is on the horizon, KCTV5 News took a look back at some of the greatest photo's we could find of our QB1, Patrick Mahomes.

1 of 17

Luckily, the team came out on top, and another win later they were headed to the Super Bowl. But the big question still remains what he would have done if somehow the Chiefs didn’t make it to the big game.

"I don’t really know. If the chiefs wouldn’t have gone, I mean for a Super Bowl experience in Tampa, I probably would have done it. But seeing how much the tickets also bumped up to, I don’t know that’s a 50-50 there," he said.

As for the ticket prices, Lowery says he’s been following the market, and says the prices have really taken off the last three weeks.

Santiago Corrado, is the president & CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. He says despite the pandemic the city of Tampa never lost faith that Super Bowl 55 would be played this year.

There are changes in place to keep everyone safe. The Chiefs won't even get into town until Saturday. The Bucs will be isolated in their practice facility.

As for the fans, only 22,000 fans will be inside the stadium for the game and approximately 7,500 of them will be vaccinated healthcare workers, special guests of the NFL.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.