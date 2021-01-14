United says Covid-19 spike is hitting air travel -- again

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Federal authorities are tired of the friendly skies being unfriendly for flight crew members.

They are stepping up their effort against unruly passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to launch what it calls a “special emphasis enforcement program.”

The program targets passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with the crew on a flight. Officials say they are seeing a growing problem stemming from those refusing to wear masks during this pandemic.

Problem passengers could be hit with a fine up to $3,500 for violations.  They could also face potential criminal charges.

