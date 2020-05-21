KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lot of kids have been looking forward to summer camp this year. There will be a lot of changes because of COVID-19, and now new concerns about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children.
Some camp organizers have pushed back start dates or completely cancelled.
For some working parents summer camp is a childcare lifeline. So, what’s happening to keep kids safe?
Summer camps will limit attendance to 12-15 kids per location. The attendance depends on the size of the camp site.
The American Camp Association and the CDC recommend wearing masks and temperature checks. Camp organizers will also allot certain time throughout the day for routine hand washing. Camp goers will also take fewer field trips.
Is this enough for parents to feel comfortable sending kids back? In a KCTV5 Facebook poll, more than 70 percent of people said they would not send their child to camp this year.
Some summer camps are considering virtual camps through Zoom instead of meeting in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.