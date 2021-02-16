UPDATE: At 10:15 a.m., the SPP lifted the current order and intermittent outages through Every has been suspended at this time. Power should be coming back online soon for those impacted.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Evergy says they are resuming 30-60 minute intermittent outages Tuesday due to regional power supply needs as directed by Southwest Power Pool.

If your power is out for more than an hour, please report it.

MO and MO/KS metro customers: 888-544-4852

KS central customers: 800-544-4857

This comes as the Southwest Power Pool declares an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for their entire 14-state balancing authority area.

"Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas," they said in a tweet Tuesday.