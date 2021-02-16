KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Evergy says they are resuming 30-60 minute intermittent outages Tuesday due to regional power supply needs as directed by Southwest Power Pool.
Texas is colder than it's been in decades, one of at least 25 states under a winter weather …
If your power is out for more than an hour, please report it.
- MO and MO/KS metro customers: 888-544-4852
- KS central customers: 800-544-4857
This comes as the Southwest Power Pool declares an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for their entire 14-state balancing authority area.
Energy companies in Missouri began implementing rolling power outages Monday in response to overwhelming demand for power during record-setting low temperatures and wind chills.
"Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas," they said in a tweet Tuesday.
