KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City fire department, homeland security and the hazardous response team were called to the IRS building early Tuesday morning.
The building is located at Pershing and Kessler in downtown Kansas City.
Crews left the scene after 3:30 a.m.
This is a developing story, KCTV5 is reaching out to find out what happened and if anyone was hurt. Refresh this story for the latest details.
