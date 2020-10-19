KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed late Sunday evening after a fiery rollover wreck in the Northland.
Officers were called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Sunday to 33rd Street and Searcy Creek Parkway.
Police said a black Honda was traveling south on Searcy Creek Parkway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit the curb, struck multiple trees as it flipped and then caught on fire.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, officers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.