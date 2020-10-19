GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed late Sunday evening after a fiery rollover wreck in the Northland.

Officers were called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Sunday to 33rd Street and Searcy Creek Parkway.

Police said a black Honda was traveling south on Searcy Creek Parkway at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, hit the curb, struck multiple trees as it flipped and then caught on fire.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, officers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.