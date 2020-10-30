KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Kansas City.
It happened at the Nob Hill Apartments near 94th Street and Myrtle Avenue around midnight Friday.
One person does have life-threatening injuries. The one other is expected to be OK.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
