KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The do’s and don’ts are pretty simple when it comes to making sure your pipes are working throughout the winter. Experts say when temperatures get around 20 degrees your risk of pipes freezing or bursting go up.
The easiest thing you can do is pop open your cabinet doors. It’s especially important if your sink is on an exterior wall.
“Like on kitchens if you notice, usually the sink is on the outside wall where the air can get up under the siding and back in there causing the pipes to freeze," KB Complete install coordinator Roger Strout said.
The worst thing you could do would be to take a heat gun to your pipes that’s going to cause you even more issues.
Strout says you should let things thaw out slowly.
Fixing pipe damage in your home all depends on the damage, but you could easily drop $5,000.
There are some things you can do to keep water flowing. You can have your facets slowly trickle and that keeps water moving. Moving water has a harder time freezing.
And, you’re in luck if you have copper pipes. Plumbers can heat up the pipes to get things moving again.
However, Strout says newer homes aren’t made with copper.
“The problem is with the new piping they use in homes now, which is called Pex piping. It’s a plastic pipe, so it doesn’t conduct electricity so there’s no easy way to thaw those out," he said.
The biggest piece of advice we can give you is to know where your main water shutoff is.
KB Complete says they get calls all the time and people don’t know how to shut off their water.
