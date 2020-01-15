KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The design team for the new KCI wants to make sure the airport is as beautiful as it is functional.
Every kind of art is on the table for the new airport.
Currently at the Kansas City International Airport, the most recognized art installation is the floor. Designers could choose to put in a big project like that or a commission a few smaller pieces. They’re working with a $5 million budget
This week, the Municipal Art Commission voted to endorse a contracting company to help with planning and public engagement.
The commission says they wanted to involve someone with experience navigating the complexities of designing art for an airport.
"With an airport, you have all of the Department of Homeland Security regulations, FAA regulations, etc. And it was really critical to the key stakeholders here that we have somebody that has that demonstrated experience," public art administrator James Martin said.
The company the city would like to work with is San Francisco-based Community Arts International.
"We definitely want public input on what they use the space for, how do they interact with it, what do they imagine, what do they envision for being great art in an airport?" Martin said.
Art in the new airport will be one of the most expensive public art projects Kansas City has ever done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.